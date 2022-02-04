PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Tensions are high between two of the most powerful politicians in Pierre.

Gov. Noem had some strong words for House Speaker Spencer Gosch Thursday.

The two are accusing each other of playing politics instead of looking out for the interests of the people of South Dakota.

“I know Speaker Gosch has an issue with me and I honestly don’t know what it is. I do not, cannot think of a reason why he is so offended by me in what I do, but I am following the exact same protocols as other governors,” Gov. Noem said.

Gosch responded by releasing a statement saying, “Washington, D.C., style politics is not welcome in South Dakota,” and accused the governor of looking for headlines.