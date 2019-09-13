No water use in Montrose

MONTROSE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Montrose are telling residents there is no water or sewer use in the town.

Sara Smith, finance officer, said the town is bringing portable toilets for people in the town to use. Officials believe the river has crested and water will start to slowly recede. Areas received 8 to 10 inches of rain on Wednesday night.

The water is safe to drink, but residents are encouraged to not to add more water to the system

No travel is advised in McCook County, travel from Montrose to Sioux Falls or Mitchell is difficult.

Highway 38 remains closed at Montrose. Authorities continue urge non-residents to stay away from Montrose and remind people not to drive around or through barricades.

Montrose drone footage above courtesy Ben Reynolds.