No updates in investigation into deadly crash involving Ravnsborg, according to S.D. Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson

HYDE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Six days after a deadly crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General, Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan says there are no updates on the investigation.

Authorities from three states are looking into the Saturday night crash near Highmore. If they determine Jason Ravnsborg did anything illegal, Mangan says the Hyde County State’s Attorney would be the one to file charges.

Ravnsborg has made national headlines following the crash. He claims he thought he hit a deer along Highway 14 Saturday evening only to discover a man’s body at the scene the next morning.

Governor Kristi Noem has said that South Dakotans can expect an extra level of transparency and accountability in this case.

Mangan says with investigations like this the process takes time.

There is no word on when the public will get an update.