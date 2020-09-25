No updates in deadly crash investigation involving S.D. Attorney General

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly two weeks since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnborg was involved a deadly crash near Highmore. There is still no word on whether Ravnsborg will face charges.

A spokesman for the South Dakota Highway patrol says the investigation hasn’t wrapped up yet.
Ravnsborg made national headlines after he said he believed he hit a deer with his car, and then discovered the next morning that he had actually hit a man.

Governor Kristi Noem says the state can expect an extra level of transparency and accountability in this case.

