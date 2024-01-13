SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — A ‘no travel’ advisory is in place in southern central South Dakota according to the SD Department of Transportation (DOT).

As of mid-morning Saturday, recent snowfall and strong winds are causing blizzard conditions. Temperatures will continue to fall Saturday and Sunday. Wind chills below minus 50 degrees are expected for most of the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Being outside for even a few minutes can result in frostbite and hypothermia.

If you must travel, pack an emergency kit containing blankets, extra clothing, flashlights, food, water, and other first-aid materials.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

You can watch as the snow falls across South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities in the area so you can watch as the weather changes.