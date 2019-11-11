No travel advisory in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — No travel has been advised outside of Rapid City. Road conditions are deteriorating with blowing snow and high winds.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, snow plows were pulled off the roads at 6 p.m. MT Sunday. Plows won’t be back on the roads until 4 a.m.

The sheriff’s office advises no travel Sunday night through Monday until at least 5 a.m. when road conditions are reassessed.

Remember to stay up to date with the weather in your area any time of the day with the KELOLAND Stormtracker App. You can get hour by hour forecasts, as well as access to our live radars.

