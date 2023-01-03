Minnesota 511 road condition map as of 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised on sections of Iowa Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 18 in northwestern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said no travel is advised for Highway 18 from the intersection with U.S. Highway 75 to the South Dakota border. No travel is advised on a section of Iowa Highway 9 at the border with South Dakota to just past the intersection with IA182.

No travel is advised on IA182 from Highway 9 to U.S. Highway 182.

Sections of U.S. Highway 75 and 18 have snow and or ice cover. Conditions are similar for Iowa Highway 9 and Iowa Highway 60.

In southwestern Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation does not advise travel on Minnesota Highway 23 from Hanley Falls to Jasper.

No travel is advised on U.S. Highway 75 from the intersection with Minnesota Highway 7 south to Trosky.

No travel is also advised for sections of Minnesota Highway 91, Minnesota Highway 68, U.S. Highway 59, U.S. Highway 14, Minnesota 19 and U.S. Highway 212.

Snowfall started this morning in sections of southwestern Minnesota. Six to 15 inches of snowfall is possible through tomorrow morning.