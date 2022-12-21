SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following last week’s snow storm, frigid cold and impending snow, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe is advising no travel on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the tribe states that they are expecting zero visibility and drifting in the next 48 hours.

Authorities are asking people to sue emergency routes on Highway 18 in Mission to Rosebud JCT, BIA 1 from Highway 18 to St. Francis, and Highway 63 from Highway 18 to Parmalee.

Tuesday the Department of Public Safety announced they would be providing assistance to South Dakota’s tribes after last week’s storms.

Any immobilized vehicles will be fined $500.