No travel advised on I-90 from Vivian exit to Interior exit

Many roads throughout KELOLAND have been impacted by winter weather in the past 24 hours. And high wind speeds Friday, road conditions will continue to change quickly. 

With high wind speeds and blowing snow, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has posted no travel advised on Interstate 90 from the Vivian exit to the Interior exit. 

In Aberdeen, wind speeds are holding at 22 mph and gusting much higher. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer spoke with an employee at the Holiday Gas Station at the corner of Highway 12 and 281, who send video of howling winds and sideways snow. She said Highway 281 was very slick, covered in ice with snow coming down hard. 

The Aberdeen School District, and many other school districts in northeastern South Dakota, have canceled school for Friday as well. See all the school and business closings on the KELOLAND Closeline.

Get the latest road conditions on SafeTravelUSA.

