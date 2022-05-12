SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

As of 6:40 p.m., SFFR says Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. They are asking people to stay home if they are able as extra traffic is making it difficult to respond.

I’m over near Campus Park in Sioux Falls where a large tree has fallen on top of a car from the damaging winds that just rolled through the area. #KELONews pic.twitter.com/hv5kZDfhST — Lauren Soulek (@KELOLaurenS) May 12, 2022

Powerlines are down in the area of 33rd and Grange Ave. in Sioux Falls, and extensive tree damage is being reported in McKennan Park.

Exit sign blocks southbound lanes of I-229 near Louise Ave. in Sioux Falls

Mckennan Park damage Lauren Soulek

33rd near Augustana University | Nick Anderson

26th Street and Williams Avenue

Norton Ave. Sioux Falls

Branch down in Sioux Falls

Exit sign down near Louis and I-229 in Sioux Falls

Live Cam

14th and Phillips in Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls Live Cam









Tree down in Sioux Falls Lauren Soulek

McKennan Park by Eric Mayer

KELO tree damage at McKennan Park area

The following videos were taken as the storm rolled into Sioux Falls near 85th and Louise.

