SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.
As of 6:40 p.m., SFFR says Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. They are asking people to stay home if they are able as extra traffic is making it difficult to respond.
I’m over near Campus Park in Sioux Falls where a large tree has fallen on top of a car from the damaging winds that just rolled through the area. #KELONews pic.twitter.com/hv5kZDfhST— Lauren Soulek (@KELOLaurenS) May 12, 2022
Powerlines are down in the area of 33rd and Grange Ave. in Sioux Falls, and extensive tree damage is being reported in McKennan Park.
The following videos were taken as the storm rolled into Sioux Falls near 85th and Louise.
