No Travel Advised in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather makes for dangerous conditions in Western KELOLAND. Pennington County is under a No Travel advisory in the county and Rapid City area.

Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says there have been at least 20 crashes since 5 or 6 Friday morning, and several semi trucks have crashed or tipped over.

“Most have been fairly minor, most have been slide ins and bumping, and sliding into the ditch. We’ve had, knock on wood, no major injuries which is pretty good but there’s been some pretty ugly crashes out there,” Capt. Harrison said.

The ‘no travel advisory’ was issued at around 9 Friday morning due to ice-covered and the dangerous roads just outside of Rapid City.

“We know the state has issued a no travel advisory on the interstate and those go hand-in-hand because those are big open areas. There’s lots of wind that freezes the rain and the drizzle, much more than it does in town,” Capt. Harrison said.

“In town is not horrible again I say visibility is great in town, but out of town definitely way foggier and frostier and who knows when the snow is going to start, ” Lisa Brackett, drove in from Rockerville, said.

With more possible snow in the forecast, street crews will remain on high alert to keep roads safe and open.

“We will be all through the night again tonight and tomorrow all through the day if need be and I’m sure we probably will. We’re going to just wait and see what time the snow comes in,” Pfeifle said.

For now, the best way to avoid the slippery road conditions is to stay home.

“Oh I’m staying home I’m not going anywhere, I don’t even know why I came into town today,” Brackett said.

The Rapid City Street Department says that because of Black Friday, shopping areas are a big priority. They will continue to focus on main lines, emergency routes and hills.