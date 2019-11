RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is advising no travel outside of Rapid City Friday.

Roads are ice-covered and dangerous, and there have been numerous crashes according to officials.

Travel advisory! Although it’s Black Friday, unless you need to travel, please don’t. Roads are ice-covered and… Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 29, 2019

The advisory coincides with advice from the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s travel advisories on I-90.

