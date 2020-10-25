No travel advised in Pennington County outside Rapid City

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is advising no travel outside of Rapid City on Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office says Pennington County snow plows have been pulled off the roads for the evening. The plows will return to clearing the roads at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Black Hills as well as west central KELOLAND, with winter weather advisories for a large majority of the remaining area through Sunday evening.

Much of the region will see several inches of accumulating snowfall, but some isolated banding may occur at times, prompting localized heavier amounts of snow to be possible.

Higher totals are expected along the Missouri River and points west.