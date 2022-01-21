No travel advised in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says no travel is advised in parts of Pennington County.

A line of winter weather is moving through South Dakota Friday morning. Our meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center are tracking the fast-moving system.

Here’s a look at the SDDOT 511 map as of 7 a.m. CT.

Several schools in the area have two-hour late starts. Right now, Oglala Lakota County, Douglas School District, Rapid City Area Schools and Meade Schools all have late starts.

Stay up to date on the latest closings and delays with the KELOLAND Closeline.