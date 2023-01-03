SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND.

Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND.

The falling snow is extending the holiday break for some students. Many school districts, including Sioux Falls, have canceled classes today.

The winter weather is also impacting Sioux Area Metro this morning. Buses will start running at 8:30. Officials say they will look at road conditions at that time and see if route adjustments or cancellations are needed.

Snowfall totals

As of 5:30 a.m. CT, KELOLAND meteorologists expect an additional 8-12″ in Sioux Falls Tuesday, with snow rates at 1-3″ per hour at times this morning.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says no travel is advised on I-90 from Humboldt to Sioux Falls.

Photos from the South Dakota Higway Patrol. Photos from the South Dakota Higway Patrol.

The agency posted pictures of conditions on the interstate to social media. Vehicles were getting stuck on the road due to drifted snow.

High winds are creating low visibility in the area.

SD 511 map as of 6:00 a.m. CT Tuesday.

In Minnehaha County, the sheriff’s office says country roads are in poor condition and expected to only get worse as more snow falls throughout the day.

The office urges people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions.

Some items to consider including in your survival kit are a blanket, hat, gloves, warm clothing, phone charger, first aid kit, shovel, snacks, flashlight, cat litter for traction, water, jumper cables and batteries.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.