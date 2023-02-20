SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota.

While most of the storm is expected to hit Tuesday through Thursday, strong winds in the northeast are already creating travel issues. Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero to the east, with teens and 20s West River. We’ll also remain breezy through the night.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

As of 4:30 p.m. CT on Monday, no travel is advised on a stretch of Interstate 29 from the North Dakota border to SD-20-South Shore Exit 193. Highways in the area are also marked as no travel advised. Scattered snow and ice are reported just south of the area.

In western South Dakota, scattered ice and slippery conditions are reported on some highways.

SD 511 4:35 p.m. CT Monday

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live. As of Monday afternoon, KELOLAND meteorologists winter storm snow forecast is between four and 14 inches across the entire state.

Northwestern South Dakota will see the least amount of snow with between four and eight inches forecasted for Buffalo, Faith and Mobridge. In the western part of the state, eight to 12 inches is expected from the Wyoming border east to Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls and Brookings are expected to see a slightly higher amount of snow with between eight and 14 inches of snow in the forecast.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.