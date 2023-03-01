SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March is starting out on a cold and snowy note for parts of KELOLAND.

In the north, wind gusts over 40mph are causing blowing snow and low visibility.

Heavy snow is present in Aberdeen already and those bands of snow will continue to march east through the morning.

Winter storm warnings are in effect throughout the region Wednesday.

Futurecast shows the system departing this afternoon as colder air works back into KELOLAND. Temperatures will be colder in the single digits across much of northeastern KELOLAND tonight, followed by below-normal temperatures for many areas tomorrow with dry skies.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Conditions on Hwy 115 just south of Dell Rapids around 8:30 a.m. CT. Photo from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

No travel advisories are in place throughout the north central and northeastern areas of South Dakota Wednesday morning.

Reports say snow and wind are causing low visibility and snowy/icy road conditions.

Drivers should use caution while driving on roads with blowing snow.

In Minnehaha County, officials say there have been multiple rollover and slide-in crashes on HWY 115 between the Baltic Corner and Dell Rapid.

SD 511 as of 7:45 a.m.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of 8 a.m., there were more than 60 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline including Aberdeen School District, Bowdle School District, Britton-Hecla School District, Doland Public School, Eureka School District, Faulkton School District and Sisseton School District.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.