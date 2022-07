SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in Huron because of downed trees and power lines, the Huron Fire Department reported.

KELOLAND Meteorologists said as of 3:43 p.m. today the highest wind gust was 96 mph reported at the Huron airport.

The Huron Police Department reported that several roads were also flooded in the city.

Storm sirens were sounded earlier this afternoon in the city in Beadle County as the line of storms moved through the area.