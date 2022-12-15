SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised.

The 511 road map as of 8 a.m. Thursday. SD Department of Transportation graphic.

Law enforcement have been posting photos overnight and into the morning to remind motorists of the travel conditions.

A photo from the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 14. An overnight photo from the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office. An overnight photo from the Huron Police Department. A photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Blizzards cover much of western and central South Dakota. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area, according to KELOLAND meteorologists.