SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised.
Law enforcement have been posting photos overnight and into the morning to remind motorists of the travel conditions.
Blizzards cover much of western and central South Dakota. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area, according to KELOLAND meteorologists.