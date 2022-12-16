SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads.

In Lincoln County where no travel is advised, authorities say that the snow is deep and the roads are slick this morning on Highway 115 between Harrisburg and Sioux Falls.

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The South Dakota 511 map shows a lot of red and black dotted lines indicating No Travel advisories.

In Sioux Falls, roads aren’t closed but they are icy and slippery across the city.

Interstate 90 west of Chamberlain remains closed as of Friday morning which has left some truck drivers in Rapid City stranded for days.

One driver was stranded near the Wyoming-South Dakota for several days and was rescued Thursday night in Pennington County.

The Department of Transportation has also been rescuing stranded drivers throughout the state where visibility is low and travel is not advised.

Blizzard warnings remain in place for much of South Dakota through Friday at 12 p.m.