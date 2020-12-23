No travel advised for many central South Dakota roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions will continue to change throughout the day Wednesday with high wind speeds and blowing snow.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is reporting many roads with ice as the winter weather continues to move east. There’s several “No travel advised” road conditions listed in central South Dakota.
Road conditions will continue to change rapidly throughout the day. Many counties are listed in a Blizzard Warning or Winter Weather Advisory.
SDDOT Sioux Falls Area Engineer Harry Johnston said drivers should plan ahead if going out on the roads and wear a seat belt when traveling Wednesday.
Get the latest details at SD511.org.
The American Automobile Association recommends you take a variety of precautions during the winter.
With KELOLAND’s blistering winds, snow and icy streets, there are a few things to keep in mind when driving in the winter, according to AAA.
Before you hit the road –
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
- Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.
While driving –
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly
- Increase your following distance
- Don’t power up hills
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it
Always check the weather before you hit the road. Watch the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center below.
If you happen to get stuck in the snow –
- Stay with your vehicle
- Be Visible: Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna of your vehicle or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible
- Clear the Exhaust Pipe: Make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow, ice or mud.
- Conserve Fuel