No travel advised for many central South Dakota roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions will continue to change throughout the day Wednesday with high wind speeds and blowing snow.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is reporting many roads with ice as the winter weather continues to move east. There’s several “No travel advised” road conditions listed in central South Dakota.

We all knew it was coming eventually! Please slow down and turn your lights on. This are the current conditions near Mile Marker 240 on US 14 #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/x0nniDCVkY — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) December 23, 2020

Road conditions will continue to change rapidly throughout the day. Many counties are listed in a Blizzard Warning or Winter Weather Advisory.

SDDOT Sioux Falls Area Engineer Harry Johnston said drivers should plan ahead if going out on the roads and wear a seat belt when traveling Wednesday.

Get the latest details at SD511.org.

Several NO TRAVEL Advisories (NTA) are posted in western & central SD. Expect more as the day goes on. Pink=ice, Red/black=NTA, gray outline is limited visibility. Check https://t.co/FyYGdFQ60e, the SDDOT 511 app, or call 5-1-1 before travelling today. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/TNhoGflkzj — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) December 23, 2020