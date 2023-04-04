SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of severe weather is making its way across KELOLAND this week.

Over a foot of snow has already been reported Tuesday morning in parts of western South Dakota.

On top of the snow, we’ll also be dealing with a lot of wind during this storm. Gusts approaching and exceeding 50 mph are not out of the question.

Between the snow and the wind, travel will become impossible.

The snow will stay heaviest to the north and west over the next 24 hours. A period of freezing drizzle and freezing rain will also accompany this storm system from Chamberlain to Watertown.

A couple of rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out in southeastern KELOLAND tonight too, but the colder air will take over through the night and into tomorrow.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

The largest snow amounts will fall out west — Hot Springs is already at 12 inches.

18-24 inches is expected to fall in Custer. Rapid City can expect 13-15 and Pierre residents can expect 12-14 inches of snowfall.

Pine Ridge, Phillip and Faith areas can expect to see up to 12 inches.

SD road conditions

This latest round of winter weather is impacting roads in Western South Dakota.

There are no travel advisories on roads from Hill City to Pine Ridge.

SD 511 as of 8:20 a.m. CT

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 90 from the Wyoming state line to Spearfisth (Exit 14) Tuesday morning.

On Monday afternoon, Interstate 90 closed between Wall, South Dakota and the Wyoming border.

Photo from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Photo from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Photo from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Due to heavy snow accumulations and strong winds, I-90 remains closed from Spearfish to Wall.

SD511 says to not only expect Interstate 90 to be closed for multiple days but warns travelers hoping to stop in Wall to ride out the storm that accommodations will be limited.

All roads on the Pine Ridge Reservation are also closed. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says any drivers out on the roads will be charged and fined $350. The cars will be parked, and everyone will be brought to the nearest service center. Officials say this includes anyone trying to get around I-90.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of 7:30 a.m., there were over 130 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline including Aberdeen School District, Belle Fourche School District, Bowdle School District, Custer School District, Douglas School District, Eureka School District, Faith School District, Faulkton School District, Henry School District, Huron School District, Pierre School District, Redfield School District, and Sisseton School District.

Rapid City Regional Airport has closed the main commercial runway and terminal due to severe winter weather. Officials say travel to the airport is not advised.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their air carrier.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.