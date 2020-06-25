No swimming at Lake Alvin due to bacteria levels

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — People hoping to cool off with a swim at Lake Alvin will need to find another option.

According to a news release from the state of South Dakota, the swimming beach at Lake Alvin Recreation Area is currently closed following routine testing that showed unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water.

District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann says this is common following heavy rains that increase the amount of contaminated runoff that goes into the lake.

Baumann says the lake is still safe for fishing. The concern is for anyone who might ingest or submerge themselves in the water.

Testing will continue, and the beach will reopen when the water again reaches appropriate levels.