SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If your car is on the street in Sioux Falls, you won’t be ticketed or towed but you should still move it.

The City of Sioux Falls announced Friday that the city would begin plowing Zone 3 residential streets beginning at 10 a.m.

The Public Works Street Division has determined a snow alert is not necessary and therefore no ticketing or towing of cars will be necessary.

You can find out what zone you live in on the city’s website.