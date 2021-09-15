No smoking in bars, restaurants thanks to legislator and broadcast fixture Faehn, who died Sept. 13

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A fixture in the South Dakota broadcast media industry has died.

Bob Faehn, 63, of Watertown, was most recently the owner of KXLG Radio in the Watertown/Milbank area. He spent 37 years in the radio industry before health forced him to retire in February of this year, according to a story by KXLG.

He died of cancer on Sept. 13, according to his obituary.

Faehn was also the main sponsor of the bill that eliminated smoking in bars and restaurants in South Dakota during his time as state legislator, the obituary said.

He spent most of his working career in radio but his interest in broadcasting started when he was a kid. KXLG said Faehn started doing play-by-play as a nine-year-old watching TV.

Before radio, Faehn worked for the Watertown Opinion newspaper selling ads from 1978 to 1984. He joined KSDR Radio in Watertown in 1984 and was there until 2000. In those 16 years, he became station manager and owner. He later had ownership in several radio stations in Sioux Falls.

Faehn interest’s weren’t limited to broadcast media.

He was the House Majority Leader during his time as a legislator. Faehn served on hundreds of committees and boards, according to this obituary.

His statewide community service included serving on South Dakota Broadcaster’s Association Board of Directors and the South Dakota State Board of Technical Education. Locally, he served on the Watertown Area Chamber, the Watertown Area United Way and many other organizations.

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags to fly half-staff at the state capitol from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Sept. 17. Faehn served as state representative from 2005 to 2010, including as majority leader from 2009 to 2010 and as majority whip from 2007 to 2008.

Services will for Faehn will at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Watertown. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at the church.