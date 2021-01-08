No Skyforce basketball this winter: Team owner and president looks at decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a South Dakota tradition dating back to the late 80s, but this year, it’s not happening: the Sioux Falls Skyforce basketball team won’t be playing this winter.

The Skyforce’s G League will have 17 of its 28 teams playing in Florida next month, but the Skyforce won’t be one of them. Skyforce owner and president Mike Heineman says the decision was made together with the Miami Heat, the NBA team which is the Skyforce’s majority owner.

“We both had our reasonings, for Miami they’re just coming off the finals, quick turnaournd, quick start to their season, they obviously have a lot of things that they have to work through with the start of their NBA season,” Heineman said.

He says his organization decided to zero in on the future.

“And for us, just business-wise, we thought it would be better to concentrate our efforts on getting our staff back in the office and getting things ready for the 21-22 season,” Heineman said.

He says the reasons for not having a season aren’t financial.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily financial reasons,” Heineman said. “More logistical.”

There are a lot of basketball fans in the Sioux Falls area and Heineman has a message to fans who are disappointed.

“I share their disappointment,” Heineman said. “It’s disappointing to me, it’s disappointing to our staff. I mean, we love what we do, we love entertaining the fans of Sioux Falls, and I guess all I can say is I hope you stick with us when we come back in November.”

The Skyforce started back in 1989.