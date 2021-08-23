No serious injuries after pickup crashes into two houses, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating after a pickup left the road and hit two houses in the central part of the city.

Authorities say it happened just after 12 a.m. in the area of South Jessica Avenue and Cherry Rock Park.

KELOLAND News had a photographer on scene. Police say the driver crashed into one house before it came to a stop at a second house.

There is significant damage to the homes, but authorities say no one was seriously hurt. Officials believe speed and alcohol are believed to be factors of the crash.