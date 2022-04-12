SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters approved Charter Amendment B which allows the city council to initiate the termination of the city attorney.

Right now, only the mayor can initiate the termination of the city attorney. The mayor can initiate but still needs the majority of the city council to approve.

But, the city council and the mayor will not get raises. The amendment was defeated with 53% no votes and 46% yes votes. A total of 15,369 voted no and 13,466 voted yes.

The current mayor’s salary is $137,800 and the council salary is $20,670.

If the amendment had passed, the mayor’s salary would have been $165,000 a year. The council salary would have increased to $24,750 a year.

Amendment B was approved with 56% to 43% who voted no.

Two council members told KELOLAND News in a March 29 story why they supported Charter Amendment B.

“I sponsored Amendment B to recognize the city attorney’s crucial role with the city council, and provide it the authority to remove the city attorney with a supermajority (6) of its members,” council member Rick Kiley said on March 29 in an email response to questions.

If the council has the ability to initiate termination, it helps to ensure that there is balance in the city attorney’s representation, council member Greg Neitzert said.

TenHaken said in the same story that he did not support Charter Amendment B.

“The current charter provides for this balance by involving the mayor and council in a termination decision, which allows for candid, independent advice to both,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a March 29 KELOLAND News story. “Changing the charter to give the city council the ability to terminate the city attorney at any time is not in the city’s best interests.”