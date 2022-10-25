PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) inquiry into complaints that Kristi Noem had misused the state airplane and tampered with flight records has come to an end.

Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie, who oversaw the investigation after Attorney General Mark Vargo recused himself, announced the decision in a release Tuesday afternoon. You can view the release from LaMie in the document below.

LaMie said she and the DCI concluded that there were no facts to support a criminal prosecution under current law, and called the allegation regarding flight records “frivolous”.

The original complaints had been passed to the Government Accountability Board (GAB), which then referred them to Vargo. LaMie informed the GAB that she had concluded her inquiry on Monday, and referred the matter back to the GAB.

The complaint originated from state lawmakers who expressed concern that the plane was being used for political and personal use.

In 2006, South Dakotans voted to place restrictions on the use of the state aircraft after concerns over then-Governor Mike Rounds’ use of it.

A number of flights, including one to attend her son’s prom, and others that may have blurred the lines between official and political events were questioned.

KELOLAND News secured 5 years of flight records, and highlighted multiple instances when Noem flew out of state to events that could have been considered political in nature.