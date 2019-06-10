Local News

No prison time for mother who pepper sprayed son

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:40 AM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City woman who used pepper spray on her 11-year-old son won't spend any time in prison if she follows terms of her probation.
    
Thirty-three-year-old Ashley Ellis could have been sentenced to five years in prison. A judge instead gave her four years in prison, but suspended the entire sentence.
    
Ellis pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse. She will have to spend seven days in the Pennington County Jail and serve 18 months of probation.
    
Ellis and her son argued in the parking lot of the Club for Boys in April 2018 before she pepper sprayed him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
 

