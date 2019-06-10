No prison time for mother who pepper sprayed son

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — The family of the 5-year-old boy thrown over a Mall of America balcony in April says he’s has been on a very challenging road to recovery.

In an update on their GoFundMe page Tuesday, the parents of the victim, identified only as Landen, say he has had more than 15 medical procedures, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, facial and skull fractures and removal of his spleen. The parents say it has been a challenging road to recovery and they are not sure when Landen will be able to come home.