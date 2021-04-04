No open burning in Yankton due to ‘very high’ fire danger index

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Yankton County are advising no open burning Sunday and Monday due to dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Sunday afternoon, Yankton will move into the ‘very high’ category on the fire danger index. Officials are asking the public to use extreme caution with respect to outdoor activities that could increase the chances of grass fires.

According to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, Yankton is expected to remain in the ‘very high’ category into Monday afternoon.