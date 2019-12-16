No one injured house fire near Hull, Iowa

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – No one was injured after firefighters extinguished a house fire Saturday.

Authorities were called Saturday at 2:40 of a house fire about two-and-a-half miles south of Hull, Iowa, at 3484 Ibex Avenue, according to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, responders from Hull Fire Department found the porch area of the house fully engulfed by fire. The Rock Valley Fire Department was called for assistance.

After extinguishing the fire, officials said the house had extensive fire and smoke damage.

The owner was not inside during the fire, and no one was injured.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they believe that an electrical system malfunction was the cause.