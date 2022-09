HURON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a Monday morning fire in the west-central part of Huron.

The Huron Fire Department says it happened in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue Southwest just after 11 a.m.

Courtesy Huron Fire Department

Crews arriving on scene found a camper on fire. Officials say it is a total loss.

The house received some heat and smoke damage.