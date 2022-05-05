SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The National Crime Information Center has reported more than five thousand missing Indigenous women and girls since 2016. Murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women according to the CDC.

Those numbers are why groups are raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

On the corner of 7th and Phillips you’ll find posters for 45 women and girls — all Indigenous, all from South Dakota and all missing or murdered.

The South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse lists 46 missing women. Thirty-two of those women are Indigenous.

“Why Indigenous women? And, you know, I think it comes down to that there was a point in time in society when Indigenous lives were devalued,” Rep. Tamara St. John, (R) Sissteon, said. “And we’re talking, you know, way back but at the same, you know, there’s also this perception that Indigenous women and crimes against them fall outside the scope of the United States Judicial System.”

Each woman with a handprint below her photo was the victim of a murder.

“Some of the things that right away come up are domestic violence,” St. John said. “Domestic violence and how that can lead to a woman losing her life at the hands of her partner or via stalking or something of that sort. That’s definitely a part of it. But also we find that we are dealing with things like drug addiction, sex trafficking.”

While it’s too late to save many of these women and children, Representative Tamara St. John says education is an important key in raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“Knowing what the issue consists of, being on the watch,” St. John said. “Using their own voice to report if they see something as far as violence against a woman or the possibility of a woman being injured, kidnapped, sex trafficking, all of those sort of things. But also to maybe honor the lives of those that were lost.”

South Dakota Urban Indian Health is hosting a vigil for missing and murdered indigenous women Thursday night at 8:30 at its downtown Sioux Falls location along Phillips Avenue.