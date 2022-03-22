SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents don’t need to pay a fee to carry their concealed weapons in South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 212 into law on Tuesday. The law repeals all concealed carry fees for the state’s residents.

The bill was one of 14 bills Noem referred to as tax reforms and “Open for Business” policy laws. The new laws range from allowing an unlicensed business to store alcoholic beverages and a provision allowing for the direct sale of certain-home-produced or home-processed foods and food products.

Here’s the list of new laws:

Noem has signed 212 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.