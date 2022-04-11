SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Absentee voting is going to look a little different in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties in future elections.

Starting Wednesday, both counties have made the decision to stop using their ballot drop off boxes.

These ballot drop off boxes in both Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties were installed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They allowed voters to cast their 2020 ballots while the administration buildings were closed.

Now that COVID cases are down, restrictions have eased and less people are using the boxes.

“We have been using the ballot drop boxes for the city election,” Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha County Auditor, said. “The use of that has been very light. We maybe had 50 that have used that, total, for the two weeks.”

If you plan to vote absentee in any of the upcoming elections for 2022, you won’t be able to drop it off in a ballot box.

“Unless of course COVID restrictions come back on and the commissioners decide to close the courthouse,” Sheri Lund, the Lincoln County Auditor, said.

Both Kyte and Lund say their decisions to stop using the boxes had nothing to do with election safety concerns.

“Those are very safe. We have them under 24 hour surveillance, we haven’t had any issues with them to speak of,” Kyte said.

“We had a camera on it all the time so there was no fraud or anything like that for the reasoning to get rid of it, or not use it I should say,” Lund said.

If you want to vote absentee in the June primary election, you should plan to either vote early in person, send your ballot in through the mail, or drop it off at the county auditor’s office.

“You’ll have a 46-day window in which to do that. You can send us an application for an absentee ballot today and then when the absentee voting period begins, I believe it’s on April 22nd, we’ll mail those out to people. And they can return them before the election that way,” Kyte said.

Governor Kristi Noem said on Twitter she supports South Dakota counties banning drop-off ballot boxes for elections. That was in response to a video from Lincoln County Commissioner Joe Arends saying the ballot boxes were illegal and unconstitutional.