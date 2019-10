DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County say no oil leaked when a truck ended up on its side Wednesday afternoon.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was near Round Lake, when it wasn’t able to make a curve. It ended up tipped over on its side.

The truck was carrying around 800 gallons of oil, but there weren’t any leaks.

The driver had minor injuries.