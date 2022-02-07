SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis this weekend following the death of Amir Locke. The 22-year-old was shot and killed by a S.W.A.T. team last Wednesday during a ‘no-knock’ raid at a downtown Minneapolis apartment. The incident has many scrutinizing the use of no-knock search warrants.

Bodycam video shows a Minneapolis S.W.A.T. team entering an apartment during a ‘no-knock’ raid just last Wednesday morning. Amir Locke is on the couch. As he rises, you can see a gun in his hand. That’s when Officer Mark Hanneman shoots him three times.

Locke’s family is calling for justice.

“He was executed by the MPD and I want the police officer that murdered my son to be prosecuted and fired,” Karen Wells, Amir’s mother, said.

The Locke family attorney says no-knock warrants create unnecessary risk.

“You could knock on the door and announce ‘hey, the police, we have a search warrant.’ So people wouldn’t, in the middle of the night … while they’re in slumber, hear someone coming in the house and feel like they’re being burglarized,” Ben Crump, the Locke family attorney, said.

The use of those warrants is being questioned by many people right now. They are legal in South Dakota, but in Minnehaha County, they aren’t used often.

“It’s a provision that’s in our policy for very small circumstances that it might be utilized, but we have not utilized it, I can’t tell you the last time, that’s how infrequent it happens,” Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office said.

Phillips says the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office has been authorized to use them, but usually chooses other tactics instead.

“There’s a lot of different things, you know, if, you know, a surrounding call-out, if you know an individual is inside a residence,” Phillips said.

Phillips says the use of no-knock warrants comes down to officer safety or a belief that evidence could be destroyed.

Amir Locke’s family says he was licensed to carry the gun he was holding and had no criminal record. Locke’s name was not on that original warrant. Officer Mark Hanneman has been placed on administrative leave, but no charges have been made in Locke’s death. Minneapolis has imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants for the time being.