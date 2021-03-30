No injuries, residents displaced after house fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Monday evening.

According to officials, a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Prairie Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the first floor that had been converted to apartments.

One resident was found in the basement and was taken out of the building safely. No other occupants were present at the time of the fire. All residents have been displaced from the home due to damage to the building.

Officials say the fire was put out in 10 minutes. The cause of the fire in under investigation.