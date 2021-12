SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are looking into what caused a house fire in central Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of West 10th Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the bathroom in the back of the home.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says one person was helped outside and a cat had to be rescued from the home.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down in five minutes. No one was hurt.