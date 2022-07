SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for the people involved in a shooting in the eastern part of the city.

Officers were called to a convenience store near Sycamore Avenue and 6th Street early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say about three or four people were fighting when someone else fired a gun.

Police say the bullets hit a gas pump, pole and semi-truck, however, no one was hurt.