SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire at a home in the southern part of the city overnight.

Crews responded to a fire on Josh Wyatt Drive Thursday morning.

KELOLAND News crew was on the scene and able to capture this video in the 5700 hundred block of Josh Wyatt Drive just after 1 a.m.

Damage could be seen on the roof of a home.

Snow was also falling as crews worked.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says that no residents were home at the time and that no injuries were reported.