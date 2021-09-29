No injuries reported in Sioux Falls garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No injuries were reported after a garage caught on fire in the western part of Sioux Falls Tuesday.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, crews were called to a home in the 100 block of West 41st Street around 6:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the garage. Everyone inside the home got out safely before crews arrived.

Officials say they were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes, but stayed on the scene for about two hours to inspect the attic and make sure all the embers were out.