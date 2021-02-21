No injuries reported in Saturday gas leak at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Emergency officials responded to reports of a gas leak at the University of South Dakota on Saturday.

Around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a report of natural gas smell in the Coyote Residence Hall at the University of South Dakota’s campus.

MidAmerican Energy was notified, and once investigated further, officials found high levels of natural gas on the first floor of the building.

Officials with the Fire EMS Department said the facility was fully evacuated as a precaution. Crews ventilated the first floor, and high levels of natural gas were also found on the third and fourth floors. MidAmerican Energy shut off the gas to the building after arriving.

After Vermillion Light & Power shut off the power to Coyote Village, officials found a broken gas pipe in a room. The line was isolated and shut off.

Officials said the line was capped and will be fixed later. The building was fully ventilated, the gas was turned back on, and crews checked for any remaining gas leaks. No additional gas leaks were found.

Power was turned back on after the investigation.

Students were allowed to return to their rooms by 8:22 p.m. The residents that live in the room with the broken pipe are being temporarily moved until the issue is fixed.

Officials reported no injuries from this incident.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department, University of South Dakota Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Vermillion Light & Power Department, Clay County Emergency Management, and MidAmerican Energy responded to the incident.