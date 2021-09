RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters are investigating after a garage started on fire in Rapid City Tuesday.

Officials with the Rapid City Fire Department say crews were called to the 200 block of East Watertown Street for reports of a fire around 5:20 p.m. Those first on scene found smoke coming from a free standing garage.

Firefighters say the fire was mostly on the outside of the building, and they were able to get it out in about one minute.

No one was hurt.