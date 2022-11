NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in New Underwood responded to a call of a structure fire late Monday evening.

According to the Pennington County Fire Services, open flames and smoke coming from a residential structure on Pioneer Road were visible around 11 p.m.

Responding firefighters were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin — stopping the spread of flames to nearby grass and structures.

No injuries have been reported.