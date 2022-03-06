SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls are investigating a structure fire that happened Sunday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to 601 S Dakota Ave for a reported structure fire around 12:30 p.m. On scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the front door and south windows of the structure. Crews were able to knock out the main fire in about 20 minutes. Crews stayed on scene for four hours extinguishing small fires and smoldering insulation.

Authorities say no injuries were reported. Heavy fire and smoke damage were reported on the main floor of the building and smoke damage to the basement level.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.