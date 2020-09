Multiple Stations from the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling just before 1 p.m.

Employees helped by using heavy equipment to tear the pile apart as the fire department applied water.

“Right now we are just in the process of tearing that pile apart, making sure that we have a good overhaul and a good mop-up and we have all the hotspots identified,” Jim Bussell, PIO for Rapid City Fire Dept., said.

No employees or firefighters were injured.