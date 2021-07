SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say no one was hurt in an apartment fire in southwestern Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were called to West Chippewa Circle for reports of a fire around 11 p.m.

A battalion chief on scene told a KELOLAND News crew that the fire was kept to one room on the first floor of the building. The three people inside at the time were able to get out safely.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.